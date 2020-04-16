Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1,109.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,303 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.9% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,272,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,533,762. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.73.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,264.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,852,181.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

