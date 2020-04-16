Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Buys 276 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,469 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,303,463,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 18,464.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after acquiring an additional 843,400 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Visa by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $8.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.96. 12,100,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,944,985. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

