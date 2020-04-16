Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Issues Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) updated its first quarter 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.19–1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.15.

Shares of GLRE opened at $6.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90 and a beta of 1.16. Greenlight Capital Re has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $106.58 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.74%.

GLRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products.

