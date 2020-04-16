Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) Shares Acquired by Price Wealth LLC

Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy Co. (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 180,727 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gulfport Energy were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulfport Energy by 4,927,254.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,182,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 654,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 126,888 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 158,228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 33,528 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,483,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 871,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gulfport Energy stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,941,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,908. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $95.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.64. Gulfport Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $7.49.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $281.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.83 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 116.37% and a positive return on equity of 4.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gulfport Energy Co. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GPOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Gulfport Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Gulfport Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Gulfport Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma.

