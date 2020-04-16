Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million.

HCSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northland Securities began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth about $28,697,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,599,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,053,000 after acquiring an additional 939,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,271,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,757,000 after buying an additional 685,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 641,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,339,000 after acquiring an additional 413,445 shares during the period.

Shares of HCSG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.82. The stock had a trading volume of 848,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,977. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.04. Healthcare Services Group has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.201 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.10%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

