HM Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,025 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

HM Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Hexcel comprises approximately 0.4% of HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HM Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HXL. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Hexcel by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.93.

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,733,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $564.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.17 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,790,317.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

