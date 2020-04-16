Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.37), reports. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $162.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,011. Home Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, CEO Tracy French purchased 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Bancshares from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Home Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.20.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

