Honest (HNST) Trading 4.4% Lower Over Last Week

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, Honest has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $329,275.63 and approximately $8,890.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tokenomy and Binance DEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 718.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.02751819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00220490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,342,073 tokens. Honest’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com . Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

