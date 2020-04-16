IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFO. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IHS Markit by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $14,128,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,983 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $173,908.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,177.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $1,169,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,254.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 509,907 shares of company stock worth $40,558,433. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Argus raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

INFO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,988,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,330. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.13. IHS Markit Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $44.81 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

