ILCoin (ILC) Price Down 6.6% This Week

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. ILCoin has a market capitalization of $13.88 million and $153,035.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ILCoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000450 BTC on major exchanges including FreiExchange, IDAX, Graviex and C-CEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000364 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004937 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000296 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002177 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,387,708,907 coins and its circulating supply is 434,012,487 coins. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCoin’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

ILCoin Coin Trading

ILCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Graviex, FreiExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ILCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

