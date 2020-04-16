iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,201 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 6.2% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,382,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 445,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,192,000 after purchasing an additional 18,703 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,681,000. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 148,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after acquiring an additional 43,634 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA remained flat at $$50.65 during trading hours on Thursday. 19,082,189 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.83.

