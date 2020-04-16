iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

BATS:NEAR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.07. 1,417,731 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit