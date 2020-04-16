iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

BATS:NEAR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.07. 1,417,731 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

