Jag Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 33,039 Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,107,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after buying an additional 814,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after buying an additional 130,711 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $177.04. 4,613,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,621. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.08. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.60.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.