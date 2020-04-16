Jag Capital Management LLC Has $21.53 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,493 shares during the quarter. Paypal accounts for about 3.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $21,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 429.3% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,955 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 3.4% during the first quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 63,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 8.4% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. increased its stake in Paypal by 34.8% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Paypal by 2.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 82,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,220,554. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $108.31. 9,557,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,471,731. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.