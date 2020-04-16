Jag Capital Management LLC Has $8.68 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,869 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security accounts for about 1.3% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,259,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,006,000 after buying an additional 73,879 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,815,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,282,000 after purchasing an additional 377,344 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,806,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,722,000 after purchasing an additional 960,421 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,364,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,205,000 after purchasing an additional 229,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Christopher J. Klein sold 89,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $6,418,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBHS traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,025,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.69. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.48.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBHS. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $78.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

