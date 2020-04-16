Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Jag Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $919,075,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,533,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,818,000 after buying an additional 435,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMT. New Street Research upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.92.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.78. 1,640,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,460,219. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $112.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,029.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

