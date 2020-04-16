Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,555 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,883 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.2% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $15,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 7,516.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT stock traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,855,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,176. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.23.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 27.63%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

