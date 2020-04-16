Jag Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 1.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.84, for a total transaction of $12,479,498.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,717,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,178,686,846.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,811 shares of company stock worth $100,452,526 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded down $10.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.76. 11,398,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,339. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.37 and a 200 day moving average of $287.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $272.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $348.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.68.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

