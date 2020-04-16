KickCoin (KICK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $62,317.00

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 16th. Over the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KickCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, HitBTC, Gate.io and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). KickCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 718.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.02751819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00220490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About KickCoin

KickCoin launched on July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico . The official website for KickCoin is www.kickico.com

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Kucoin, Exmo, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Gate.io, IDEX, YoBit, Mercatox, CoinBene and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

