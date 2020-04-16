Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Gap Up to $262.81

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $255.61, but opened at $262.81. Lam Research shares last traded at $270.71, with a volume of 2,071,537 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

