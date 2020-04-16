LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.4-30.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.46 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.

NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $26.86 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.83.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

