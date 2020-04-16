LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.4-30.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.46 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.15-0.16 EPS.
NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $26.86 on Thursday. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30.
LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Capital restated a neutral rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Monday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.83.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
