LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.4-30.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.45 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.15-0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.83.

LMAT opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.42. LeMaitre Vascular has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.30. The stock has a market cap of $564.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.44.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $30.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 12.85%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

