LIFE (LIFE) Market Capitalization Achieves $999,834.35

LIFE (CURRENCY:LIFE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. Over the last week, LIFE has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One LIFE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, CoinExchange, IDEX and HitBTC. LIFE has a total market capitalization of $999,834.35 and $433.00 worth of LIFE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 718.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.45 or 0.02751819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00220490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00055216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00048962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

LIFE Token Profile

LIFE was first traded on September 21st, 2017. LIFE’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,454,878,952 tokens. The Reddit community for LIFE is /r/LIFEtoken . LIFE’s official Twitter account is @LIFEtoken_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LIFE’s official website is www.lifelabs.io

Buying and Selling LIFE

LIFE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LIFE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LIFE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LIFE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

