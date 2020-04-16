Lincoln Capital Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Lincoln Capital Corp decreased its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 235.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 491,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACRX. ValuEngine raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.28. 608,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $102.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.66.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

