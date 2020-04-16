Lincoln Capital Corp Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Lincoln Capital Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.9% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 148.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $62.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,081,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,695,864. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.91. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.