Lincoln Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Lincoln Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises about 2.4% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $752,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,027 shares of company stock valued at $7,760,065. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,570,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,633,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $209.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KO. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.