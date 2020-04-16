Lincoln Capital LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17,901.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,934,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,021,000 after acquiring an additional 10,873,382 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,498,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $134,292,000. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,687,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,421,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.13. 1,220,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,079. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.67. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $202.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.