Lincoln Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Lincoln Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Travelers Companies makes up approximately 0.8% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.81. 1,719,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,207,966. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $76.99 and a 12-month high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.56.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

