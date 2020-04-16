Lincoln Capital LLC Trims Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lincoln Capital LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Standpoint Research raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.65.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,291,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,952. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.35. The company has a market cap of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

