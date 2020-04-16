Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.95-2.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.34. Lithia Motors also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.95-2.00 EPS.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $88.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.72. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.56.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

