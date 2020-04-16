MA Private Wealth Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

MA Private Wealth lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19,368.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,689,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,430,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,637,000 after purchasing an additional 49,165 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,913,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,621,000 after buying an additional 33,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,864,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,211,000 after buying an additional 219,312 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $179.58. 694,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,519. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $211.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

