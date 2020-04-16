Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $218.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.27. 389,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,975. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $111,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,389.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Marten Transport from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Marten Transport from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

