Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $210.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MCD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $199.00 to $171.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $6.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.84. The company had a trading volume of 4,959,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,276,459. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.89. The stock has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. Mcdonald’s has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 95.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 819 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.