Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Has $247,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after buying an additional 12,379,772 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,512,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,466,000 after buying an additional 7,415,384 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,140,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,788,000 after buying an additional 1,514,645 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,837,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,934,000 after buying an additional 63,172 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $75.19. 2,062,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,103. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $94.86.

