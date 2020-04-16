Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Purchases 3,254 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 61.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,529 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,297,257,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,869,145 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $857,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,176,828 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,607,406 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,755,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,954 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,052,288 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,988,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $185,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.05.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.50. 26,105,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,240,359. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $181.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

