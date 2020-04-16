Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,207. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $110.05 and a 52 week high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

