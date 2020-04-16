Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 1,331 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

DVY traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $77.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,616. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.89 and a 52-week high of $107.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.9467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

