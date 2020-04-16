NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $19.70. NortonLifeLock shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 5,872,100 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

