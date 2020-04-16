NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Gap Up to $19.70

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2020

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $19.70. NortonLifeLock shares last traded at $19.70, with a volume of 5,872,100 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile (NASDAQ:NLOK)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit