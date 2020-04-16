Nwam LLC Has $2 Million Stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 159.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,146,000. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,227,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,603,000 after acquiring an additional 407,008 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,496,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,612,000 after purchasing an additional 158,621 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ETN traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $75.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,958,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,600. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.25. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 51.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eaton from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

