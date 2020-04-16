Nwam LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 98,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 39,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 19,831 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 54,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,520,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,961,313. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.2519 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

