Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.89 Million in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,894,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $1,324,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter worth $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 473,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,616,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 940,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,887. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.88. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.