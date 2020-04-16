Pacifica Partners Inc. Buys 275 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $2,558,090,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 22,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 919,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 915,716 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,218,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,139,473,000 after purchasing an additional 605,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,655,255,000 after buying an additional 586,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Nomura increased their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.04.

NYSE:HD traded down $8.69 on Wednesday, hitting $198.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,687,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,517,533. The stock has a market cap of $216.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $247.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

