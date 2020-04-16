Patten Group Inc. Decreases Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 15,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Honeywell International to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.44.

NYSE:HON traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,011,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.