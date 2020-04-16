Patten Group Inc. Sells 826 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,314,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,202. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.01. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.16.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

