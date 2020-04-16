Patten Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 538.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.47.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders have purchased 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,538 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LIN stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.13. 1,806,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,737,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.41. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.963 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

