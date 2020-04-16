Photon (PHO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 16th. One Photon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-Patex. Photon has a market capitalization of $85,689.97 and $5.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Photon has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,102.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.20 or 0.02424464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.15 or 0.03310818 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00599327 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014563 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.90 or 0.00801141 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00076802 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00025096 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.69 or 0.00544775 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Photon Profile

PHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2016. Photon’s total supply is 33,575,904,393 coins. Photon’s official website is www.photoncc.com . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin

Photon Coin Trading

Photon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Photon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Photon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

