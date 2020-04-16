PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $42.86 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.
