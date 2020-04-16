PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues Earnings Results

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) issued its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $42.86 on Thursday. PNM Resources has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $56.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

