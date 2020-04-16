Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 115 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 459.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $2,987,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,010,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $161.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,161,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,325,153. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average of $144.93. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $119.54 and a 12 month high of $164.42.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

