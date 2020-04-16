Price Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 7,726 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after buying an additional 2,361,681 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,803.6% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 324,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,498,000 after buying an additional 312,877 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,970,000. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $17,306,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 816,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,298,000 after purchasing an additional 138,226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Shares of RSP traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.63. 1,633,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,385,010. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $107.50.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.