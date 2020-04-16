Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Lifted by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after buying an additional 1,216,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,682 shares of company stock worth $12,441,819. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.50. 11,948,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,632,796. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.05. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a market cap of $298.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

